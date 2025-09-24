No warm-up needed. Antony delivers an assist for Betis in the second match of the season

Straight off the boat.

Antony spent the second half of last season at Betis, where he impressed with his football, prompting the Spanish club to sign him permanently. He repaid their faith immediately.

Details: Betis hosted Nottingham Forest in the opening match of the new UEFA Europa League season, and it was the Spanish side who took the lead early. In the 15th minute, Bakambu scored, with Antony providing the assist. He read the situation perfectly and delivered an elegant pass to his teammate.

Antony records his first goal contribution of the season in his second stint with Real Betis 🔥



Nottingham Forest would go on to answer right back three minutes later 😬 pic.twitter.com/c5GzjzMqiu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2025

Incidentally, Brazilian defender Dante became the oldest player to start a UEFA Europa League match. He is now 41 years and 341 days old.

Reminder: Real Betis CEO Ramón Alarcón admitted that the club created a merchandise line featuring the Brazilian to bridge the gap between Manchester United’s demands and their own financial capabilities.