"No Time for Distractions!" Jose Gomes Shuts Down Al Ahly Talk

Al Fateh's head coach, Jose Gomes, has categorically denied speculations that he is interested in the open manager's job at Al Ahly in Egypt, stating that he will continue to focus entirely on his current team.

Following Al Ahly's recent announcement of Swiss coach Marcel Koller’s departure and the temporary appointment of Emad El Nahhas, Gomes' name surfaced as a potential candidate for the prestigious role.

Gomes’ Statement on Al Ahly Rumors

In an interview with Kooora, the Portuguese coach responded to the speculation:

"I'm not concerned with the rumors about negotiations with Al Ahly. My focus is fully on Al Fateh."

"I'm committed to my contract with Al Fateh. The team is entering a crucial phase with very important matches ahead, leaving no room for distractions or discussions about external offers."

مدرب كبير



ساهم في تغيير تام لنادي الفتح منذ قدومة وصنع الفارق ، جوزيه جوميز 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KDZslnlDuw — Ahmed Ragab (@ARagab) April 17, 2025

Al Fateh’s Current Position

Currently, Al Fateh sits 13th in the Saudi Pro League standings with 30 points after 29 rounds.

After a great stint at Zamalek (winning the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup), Gomes joined Al Fateh in December 2024 and renewed his commitment to leading the Saudi team for the rest of the season.