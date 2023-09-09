No football club is among the ten richest in the world

Forbes published an updated ranking of the 50 richest sports clubs in the world, the magazine's website reported.

None of the football teams even made it to the top ten richest. Real Madrid is in 11th place with a club value of 6.07 billion dollars. Also on the list: English Manchester United ($6 billion), Catalan Barcelona ($5.508 billion), English clubs Liverpool ($5.288 billion) and Manchester City ($4.99 billion), German Bayern ($4.86 billion) and French Paris Saint-Germain ($4.21 billion).

As of now, the richest sports club is the Dallas Cowboys. This is a representative of the NFL (American football), the value of the club is estimated at nine billion dollars. In general, the NFL remains the most expensive sports league in the world thanks to guaranteed television deals, which could reach more than $126 billion by the end of 2033. Among representatives of American football, there are 30 teams on the list at once, the same number as last year.

The combined value of the 50 most expensive sports teams in the world is estimated at $256 billion (an average of $5.12 billion each), which is 15% more than a year ago.