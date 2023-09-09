RU RU NG NG
Main News No football club is among the ten richest in the world

No football club is among the ten richest in the world

Football news Today, 16:01
No football club is among the ten richest in the world Photo: https://www.instagram.com/realmadrid/

Forbes published an updated ranking of the 50 richest sports clubs in the world, the magazine's website reported.

None of the football teams even made it to the top ten richest. Real Madrid is in 11th place with a club value of 6.07 billion dollars. Also on the list: English Manchester United ($6 billion), Catalan Barcelona ($5.508 billion), English clubs Liverpool ($5.288 billion) and Manchester City ($4.99 billion), German Bayern ($4.86 billion) and French Paris Saint-Germain ($4.21 billion).

As of now, the richest sports club is the Dallas Cowboys. This is a representative of the NFL (American football), the value of the club is estimated at nine billion dollars. In general, the NFL remains the most expensive sports league in the world thanks to guaranteed television deals, which could reach more than $126 billion by the end of 2033. Among representatives of American football, there are 30 teams on the list at once, the same number as last year.

The combined value of the 50 most expensive sports teams in the world is estimated at $256 billion (an average of $5.12 billion each), which is 15% more than a year ago.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Popular news
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Yesterday, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Yesterday, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:38 21 participants of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations are already known Football news Today, 16:47 Italy draw with North Macedonia Football news Today, 16:31 Brighton will extend the contract of a player who is interested in Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona Football news Today, 16:01 No football club is among the ten richest in the world Football news Today, 15:15 Arsenal wants to extend the contract of the key player of the team Football news Today, 14:33 Raul will not be there. The La Liga club announced the appointment of a new manager Football news Today, 13:59 England loses points in the match against Ukraine Football news Today, 13:08 Two PSG players have agreed a contract with Qatari clubs Football news Today, 12:15 The Bayern rookie feels a lot of pressure at his new club Football news Today, 11:38 The former Sevilla and Wolverhampton manager is waiting for offers from Premier League clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Faroe Islands vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Finland - Denmark on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Lithuania - Serbia September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Albania vs Poland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023