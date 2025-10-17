Nnadozie Aims for Hat-Trick in CAF Goalkeeper Award

Super Falcons Star Nominated for Third Straight Year After Stellar Season

Super Falcons standout Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the 2025 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award and is a strong favourite to win the prestigious accolade for a third consecutive time.

The 24-year-old had an exceptional year for both club and country. She was instrumental in Nigeria's success at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Falcons secured a record-extending 10th continental title. Her exceptional performances earned her the tournament's Best Goalkeeper award.

Nnadozie's skills have also been recognised globally, as she recently finished fourth in the voting for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Women's Goalkeeper of the Year. Since joining Brighton & Hove Albion, the former Paris FC keeper has been in "scintillating form in the English Women's Super League (WSL)," further cementing her status among the world's elite.

She faces competition from Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, Spain’s Cata Coll, England’s Hannah Hampton, and the Netherlands’ Daphne van Domselaar for the award.