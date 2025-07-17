Nigeria vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 18, 2025

Nigeria will take on Zambia in the first quarter-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and we've got all the key viewing details.

Nigeria vs Zambia: what you need to know about the match

Nigeria delivered a dominant performance in the group stage of the tournament. They kicked things off with a 3–0 thrashing of Tunisia, followed by a 1–0 win over Botswana, and a goalless draw with Algeria. With seven points from three matches, they topped their group.

Zambia also had a strong group-stage showing, matching Nigeria's seven-point tally. They drew 2–2 with Morocco, then edged Senegal 3–2 and claimed a narrow 1–0 victory over DR Congo. However, they finished second in their group due to an inferior goal difference.

Nigeria vs Zambia: when and where will the match take place?

The Women’s AFCON quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Zambia will take place on Friday, July 18, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 23:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Nigeria vs Zambia: where to watch the match online?

The match will be broadcast across Africa by two major networks: CANAL+ and SuperSport. In some countries, it will also be available on beIN Sport.

Additionally, fans in France and the United States will be able to watch the match live on beIN Sport.