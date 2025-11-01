Nigeria Receive Boost Ahead of the Playoffs as Onyedika Returns to Football After Injury Layoff

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is back to football after previously sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old midfielder was named as one of the substitute for Club Brugge against Dender in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

After making eight appearances for his club this season, Onyedika got injured in Club Brugge’s 5-5 draw against Westerlo, where he was substituted in the 16th minute. The injury prevented him from featuring for the Super Eagles against Lesotho and Benin Republic duing the October international break.

With the latest development, the 24-year-old will likely receive a call-up to the Nigeria national team squad later this month to add more firepower to the midfield. The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoffs on November 13th in Morocco.