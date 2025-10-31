Nigeria Hold Edge in Battle with Italy for Atalanta’s Rising Star Honest Ahanor

The 17-year-old defender’s explosive rise has sparked a tug-of-war between Nigeria and Italy.

Atalanta’s 17-year-old defensive prodigy, Honest Ahanor, is at the center of a high-stakes international tug-of-war between Nigeria and Italy. Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, Ahanor’s meteoric rise—which saw him start for Atalanta in the Champions League before his 18th birthday—has made him one of Europe's most coveted young talents.

Despite being born and raised in Italy, Ahanor is currently only a Nigerian national. A quirk in Italian law means he can only apply for Italian citizenship when he turns 18 in February 2026. This bureaucratic detail gives the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) a “rare, precious advantage,” as they can call him up for the Super Eagles immediately.

Meanwhile, Italy's football federation (FIGC) is not standing still. Reports indicate the FIGC is “treating Ahanor’s citizenship as its top priority.” Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso is personally interested, planning to invite the defender to a training camp once his passport is ready in March 2026. This timeline puts a tight ticking clock on Nigeria.

Nigeria desperately needs Ahanor. The Super Eagles' left-back position is a vulnerable point, while Ahanor offers the youth, athleticism, and tactical intelligence to “anchor the left side for the next decade.”

The window for Nigeria is narrow. Once Ahanor turns 18, Italy can fast-track his citizenship and quickly integrate him into their youth or senior setup. Nigeria must act decisively, sending a clear signal of intent, perhaps through a visit or a detailed development plan. As the story notes, a sincere approach is vital, as “Footballing identity is emotional.” A swift move could secure a player who is already a potential starter for Nigeria today and redefine their defense for years to come.