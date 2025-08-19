Nico González Weighs Atlético Madrid Move Amid Juventus Uncertainty

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nicolás González is facing two decisive weeks that could reshape his career in Europe. The Argentine international, currently at Juventus, has slipped down the pecking order under coach Igor Tudor, prompting the club to consider moving him on before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Juventus already received an offer from Saudi Arabia in hopes of recouping part of the €38 million paid to Fiorentina less than a year ago, but González rejected the move as he is determined to stay in European football. The equation shifted when Atlético Madrid expressed interest. Reports suggest the winger is eager to join Diego Simeone’s side and is willing to push for the transfer.

Initially, speculation pointed to a potential swap deal involving right-back Nahuel Molina, but Atlético are now leaning toward a loan with a purchase option, a formula that would allow them to strengthen without parting ways with current squad members. For Juventus, the decision carries weight. Despite offering González a long-term contract and an annual salary of €3.6 million, new sporting director Damien Comolli believes the player’s performances have not justified the investment.

His first year in Turin reflected both promise and frustration. A muscular injury sidelined him for several matches, but he still managed 38 appearances across Serie A, the Champions League and the Club World Cup, contributing five goals and two assists. On the international stage, however, he logged just 138 minutes without scoring or assisting. With his future in Italy uncertain, Atlético Madrid now represents a compelling opportunity for González to reignite his career under Simeone.