RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news NHL record for overall game performance broken

NHL record for overall game performance broken

Hockey news 05 nov 2023, 03:41
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
NHL record for overall game performance broken NHL record for overall game performance broken

Today, there was another game day in the NHL, featuring fifteen matches. In total, the teams scored 114 goals, including game-winning shots in shootouts. This result stands as a record for the NHL.

Previously, the most prolific day in the NHL was on April 29, 2022, when teams collectively netted 104 goals in their opponents' nets.

It's noteworthy that seven of the nine most prolific days in the NHL have occurred in the last two seasons.

The most lopsided outcomes of today's game day included victories for Tampa Bay against Ottawa (6:4), St. Louis over Montreal (6:3), Buffalo against Toronto (6:4), Detroit over Boston (5:4), Minnesota against the Rangers (5:4 PS), Calgary over Seattle (6:3), Pittsburgh over San Jose (10:2), and Vegas over Colorado (7:0).

Pittsburgh scored ten goals against San Jose, a level of scoring they hadn't reached in a year and a half. The last time they achieved such a high-scoring game was when they scored eleven goals against Detroit, with their opponents also managing to score two goals.

Popular news
Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt Football news Today, 06:28 Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt
Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023