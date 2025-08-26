NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged
NFL News Today, 13:41
American football superstar Travis Kelce has been dating the renowned singer and performer Taylor Swift for quite some time. Now, their relationship has reached another blissful milestone.
Details: The couple posted photos on Instagram, revealing their engagement. Kelce popped the question to Taylor, and she said yes.
Quote: “Your English teacher and your PE teacher are getting married,” the famous American singer captioned the photo.
Reminder: Not long ago, there were reports that NFL star Travis Kelce and his beloved Taylor Swift were still together, despite rumors of a breakup. A fan spotted the couple taking a stroll in Philadelphia on Sunday.