RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News NFL News NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged

NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged

A joyful moment.
NFL News Today, 13:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged Getty Images

American football superstar Travis Kelce has been dating the renowned singer and performer Taylor Swift for quite some time. Now, their relationship has reached another blissful milestone.

Details: The couple posted photos on Instagram, revealing their engagement. Kelce popped the question to Taylor, and she said yes.

Quote: “Your English teacher and your PE teacher are getting married,” the famous American singer captioned the photo.

Reminder: Not long ago, there were reports that NFL star Travis Kelce and his beloved Taylor Swift were still together, despite rumors of a breakup. A fan spotted the couple taking a stroll in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores