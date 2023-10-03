RU RU NG NG
Neymar's goal helped Al-Hilal win in the AFC Champions League

In the second round of the AFC Champions League, Al-Hilal traveled to Iran to face Nassaji Mazandaran. In the first match, the Saudi team played a draw against Navbahor Namangan from Uzbekistan.

The match started with a goal from Mitrovic for Al-Hilal, but after a VAR review, the referee disallowed the goal due to offside. However, the Serbian striker eventually scored a "clean" goal in the 18th minute to put the visitors ahead. Both teams received a red card each 20 minutes later, and the score remained unchanged until the end of the first half.

After the break, Al-Hilal continued to perform more confidently on the football field and extended their advantage. In the 58th minute, Neymar scored the second goal for the Saudis, assisted by Al-Dawsari. The match was heading towards a predictable victory for the guests, and in injury time, they scored again. Al-Dawsari provided another assist, and Al-Shehri found the back of the net.

Al-Hilal secured their first victory in this year's AFC Champions League and collected four points from two rounds.

AFC Champions League. Second Round. Results of the matchday:

  • Incheon 4-0 Kaya
  • Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Ulsan Hyundai
  • Pattaya United 2-4 Johor
  • Shandong Taishan 0-1 Yokohama Marinos
  • Navbahor Namangan 3-0 Mumbai City
  • Al-Ain 4-2 Ahli
  • Al-Fayha 2-0 Pakhtakor
  • Nassaji Mazandaran 0-3 Al-Hilal
