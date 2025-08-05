Neymar Shines for Santos and Sends a Clear Message to Ancelotti

Neymar was the hero on Monday night, scoring twice to lead Santos to a crucial win over Juventude, as the team fights to avoid relegation from the Brasileirão. But beyond the goals, which moved the Peixe above the drop zone, his post-match comments stole the spotlight — particularly his direct message to Brazil’s new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

“Everyone knows my football. I’m available, no matter what. I’m an athlete, I still feel good, so it’s only up to him,” said Neymar, alluding to Ancelotti’s assistants who were in the stands watching the match.

He then added, “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

The star forward hasn’t played for the national team since October 17, 2023, when he suffered a serious knee injury during a match against Uruguay. Now back in action and regaining form, Neymar is aiming for a return to the squad for Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September against Chile and Bolivia.

Whether he returns or not is now in Ancelotti’s hands — but Neymar has made his intentions clear.