South Africa breaks its own record set in 2023

Today, as part of the Rugby Championship, South Africa faced New Zealand and handed the Kiwis a historic defeat.

Details: In the Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa, nothing seemed to threaten the hosts: the teams went into halftime with New Zealand leading 10-7.

However, the South Africans came out fired up for the second half, racking up 36 unanswered points. The final score was 10-43, marking New Zealand's heaviest defeat ever. Interestingly, the previous anti-record was also set in a match against South Africa, which ended 35-7.

