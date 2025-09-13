RU RU ES ES FR FR
New record! New Zealand rugby team suffers the biggest defeat in its history

South Africa breaks its own record set in 2023
Other Sports News Today, 06:41
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
South Africa rugby national team @SSRugby / X

Today, as part of the Rugby Championship, South Africa faced New Zealand and handed the Kiwis a historic defeat.

Details: In the Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa, nothing seemed to threaten the hosts: the teams went into halftime with New Zealand leading 10-7.

However, the South Africans came out fired up for the second half, racking up 36 unanswered points. The final score was 10-43, marking New Zealand's heaviest defeat ever. Interestingly, the previous anti-record was also set in a match against South Africa, which ended 35-7.

