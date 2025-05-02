“Never say never.” Zaha doesn't rule out a return to Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha was truly a fan favorite at Crystal Palace, making nearly half a thousand appearances for the Eagles. This winter, the 32-year-old winger moved to Charlotte in the United States, but his former club still holds a special place in his heart.

Details: Asked about a possible return to Crystal Palace, Zaha replied that he has already done a lot for the club, which is now hitting its stride, so he considers that chapter closed. However, he admitted that a return to Selhurst Park can't be ruled out entirely.

Quote: “I’m not one of those guys who tries to come back to a team when I have no legs left. Palace are thriving right now, they reached the FA Cup final. Some things are better left in the past. I did what I did, I am who I am, and I've done what I could for the club.

It’s better to just leave things as they are. I don’t want to come back when I’m no longer the Wilf I used to be, because then you just ruin your legacy. I feel like I’ve done enough; I just appreciate Palace from afar. That’s the reality, but never say never—you never know,” said Zaha.