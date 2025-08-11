RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neto Joins Botafogo and Says He Is Ready to Play

Football news Today, 21:45
According to reports from Brazil, Botafogo has officially presented 36-year-old goalkeeper Neto, who arrives after his spell with Bournemouth in England. The Brazilian, who also spent last season on loan at Arsenal, said he is fit to play immediately, having been in pre-season training for over a month and featuring in a match just last week. He has already completed two training sessions with his new teammates and praised the support he has received since joining.

The signing came as Botafogo sought a replacement for John, whose transfer to West Ham seemed close but ultimately fell through. Despite the change of plans, the club pushed ahead to secure Neto, who stated his decision was driven by the stature of the team and the ambitious project underway. He also noted with pride that his father, also a goalkeeper, once played for Botafogo, making the move personally meaningful.

Neto stressed his ambition to win titles and his desire to be in an environment that gives purpose to his career. He said he is comfortable playing with his feet, a skill he honed at clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus, and praised Botafogo’s facilities and professionalism, adding that Brazilian football is evolving rapidly. The veteran goalkeeper expressed excitement at joining a competitive squad and affirmed he is “completely available” to contribute right away.

