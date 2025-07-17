Nearly two thousand football-related arrests made in England

Crime among English football fans remains an issue that, unfortunately, has yet to be fully tackled, as reflected in the latest reports from British police.

Details: Law enforcement agencies have reported that there were 1,932 arrests linked to football matches over the past season. This marks an 11% decrease compared to the previous season. However, there has been a rise in offenses related to narcotics.

Over the past three seasons, the number of arrests for class A drugs has risen from 200 (2022/23) to 344 (2023/24) and 378 (2024/25)—a staggering 189% increase from the initial figure. Breaking it down by clubs, 27 Manchester United fans, 26 West Ham supporters, and 24 Newcastle fans were arrested.

Manchester United also tops the overall arrest rankings. A total of 121 of their fans were detained, followed by 94 Manchester City supporters, 77 from West Ham, one less from Chelsea, and 71 Aston Villa fans.

Reminder: Earlier, a Manchester United fan received a three-year stadium ban after slapping Jack Grealish following the derby in April.