NBA launches investigation into Malik Beasley’s gambling case

The inquiry into the player is ongoing.

The NBA guard has found himself in an uncomfortable position after being suspected of gambling activity during his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. The league has now officially confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Details: According to commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA is conducting an internal probe into Beasley’s alleged involvement in gambling.

Quote: “All I will say is that the investigation is ongoing. As I understand it, there is also a federal investigation concerning Malik Beasley. We will review everything that is presented to us in this case,” Silver stated following the NBA Board of Governors meeting in New York.

Earlier, ESPN reported that Beasley’s attorney confirmed his client is cooperating with the league during the investigation. The probe stems from allegations of improper betting on NBA games and wagers placed on certain events during the 2023–24 season.

