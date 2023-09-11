RU RU NG NG
Nagelsmann is the main favorite for the post of manager of the German national team

The former head of Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, is the main candidate for the post of manager of the German national team, reports Bild.

The 36-year-old specialist is currently the main favorite to replace Hans-Dieter Flick. In March 2023, Nagesmann was fired as head coach of Bayern Munich, and on Sunday, September 10, the German Football Association dismissed Flick after a crushing 1:4 defeat against Japan.

However, Nagelsmann still has a contract with Bayern until 2026. With this in mind, it may be that Munich will want the Football Association to pay them compensation in the amount of 10-15 million euros. In addition to the 36-year-old German specialist, the option of appointing Louis Van Gaal as the manager of the German national team is being considered. But he is not the main favorite for this position.

We will remind that Nagelsman served as the head coach of Bayern Munich from July 2021 to March 2023. VIN managed to play 84 matches, win 60, draw 14 and lose ten. He also became the champion of the Bundesliga and a two-time winner of the German Super Cup.

Oliver White
