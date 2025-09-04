Nacional Hit by Violence Again in Colombia

According to Antena 2, Atlético Nacional secured a place in the Copa BetPlay quarterfinals after a 2-2 draw with Deportes Quindío in Armenia, advancing on a 4-0 aggregate. Yet the result was overshadowed by violent incidents targeting the team before the match at Estadio Centenario.

As the squad coached by Javier Gandolfi traveled from their hotel to the stadium, their bus was attacked. It was not the first such episode. In the previous round, during their visit to Cúcuta, the team bus had already been assaulted, though no injuries were reported then either.

The tension escalated outside the stadium, where violent clashes erupted between Nacional and Quindío supporters. Police were forced to intervene after confrontations involving stones and machetes broke out near the entrance.

So far, Dimayor has not released an official statement on the incidents. For Gandolfi, the evening left mixed feelings: he described Nacional’s performance as the worst since he took charge, while the team advanced under an atmosphere marked by insecurity. The persistent violence around Nacional’s matches continues to raise alarms in Colombian football.