Nacho Fernández Balances Challenges and Future at River

River Plate’s annual Fundación River dinner featured Ignacio Fernández as one of its main voices. According to Olé, the 35-year-old midfielder was the first player to arrive and offered candid remarks about the team’s upcoming clashes, River’s current form, and his own future after his contract expires in December.

Fernández acknowledged the demanding fixtures ahead. On the Copa Argentina quarterfinal against Racing, he noted that despite the club’s struggles in the domestic league, it remains a side with quality that often rises on international stages. Regarding Palmeiras, River’s opponent in the Copa Libertadores, he described it as one of the clubs that invested the most in the transfer market and a team River already knows well. “They will be tough series,” he summed up.

The midfielder also addressed his personal situation. His contract runs until December 31, and while he stressed his focus is on finishing the year strongly, he admitted he will consider his future with his family once the season ends. “Being here is a privilege, and at the end of the year we’ll decide what’s best,” he said, leaving open the possibility of moving on.

Fernández echoed Marcelo Gallardo’s view that the team needs sharper play in the final third, despite solid results in the domestic league, Libertadores and Copa Argentina. “This club always demands more, and we are working toward that,” he explained.

On a personal note, Fernández expressed his drive to continue competing. He highlighted the role of experienced players in guiding younger teammates but made clear that he fights for his spot like anyone else. While accepting it can be difficult to sit out, he emphasized that he trains to be ready whenever called upon. He also praised goalkeeper Franco Armani for his decisive performances in penalty shootouts.

As River juggles three competitions, Fernández’s comments underlined his role as both a leader and competitor, still vital in a squad where experience and ambition continue to count.