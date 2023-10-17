Murder of Swedish fans. Police detained the shooter

On October 17, the man who shot and killed two Swedish fans was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a weapon with which he fired shots. Full identification of the suspect will take time, but the Federal Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that the detainee is indeed the man who killed the Swedish fans.

According to information from RTBF, the criminal was wounded in the chest during the operation to apprehend him.

Earlier, alert level 4 was declared in the Belgian capital, while alert level 3 was declared for the rest of the country. Due to police investigations, traffic was restricted in some areas of Belgium.

Let us recall that on October 16, two Swedish fans were shot dead in Brussels before the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden. The game was stopped after the first half and did not resume. At the time of the break, the teams exchanged goals - the score was 1:1.