Motagua to Keep Sol Centro Closed for Decisive Clash Against Real España

Motagua will host Real España this Saturday at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in what could be a title-defining matchup in the penultimate round of the 2025 Clausura. According to Diario Diez, the club’s board has made a firm decision not to open the Sol Centro section of the stadium, despite it being cleared for use by Condepor.

This move mirrors a previous choice by Olimpia and means the newly renovated stands at the capital’s iconic venue will not be inaugurated until the final round or the playoff stage. The construction of the new seating areas came at a cost of approximately 107 million lempiras.

On the field, Motagua are within striking distance of the top spot. Real España currently lead the standings, but a defeat on Saturday combined with favorable results elsewhere could see the Blue Eagles take over the lead going into the final round.

Tickets are now on sale through the Tengo app and physical Tengo outlets. Prices are set at 450 lempiras for the main stand, 350 for shaded seating, and 200 for the North and South stands. Children must pay full price for entry in all sections.

Motagua’s leadership hopes that by concentrating fans in specific areas of the stadium, they can create a powerful atmosphere to push the team toward a crucial victory in their pursuit of the Clausura crown.