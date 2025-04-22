Motagua and Olimpia Secure Copa Centroamericana Berths and Prize Money Windfall

Motagua and Olimpia have officially secured their spots in the 2025 edition of the Copa Centroamericana, and with it, a substantial financial boost. According to Diez.hn, Motagua earned their place by winning the 2024 Apertura tournament, while Olimpia sealed qualification as the best-ranked team in the overall standings, currently sitting at 67 points with an unassailable lead.

By reaching the group stage of the regional competition, both Honduran giants will receive a base prize of $160,000 from Concacaf — around 4.1 million lempiras — with the potential for additional income from home match ticket sales and bonuses tied to on-field performance.

The tournament’s structure offers $40,000 to the best-performing team in the group stage. Further advancement through the knockout rounds — including the play-in, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final — comes with a bonus of $80,000 per stage. The eventual champion will lift the trophy and claim a grand prize of $200,000.

With Motagua and Olimpia already locked in, attention now turns to the third Honduran berth. This will go to either the Clausura 2025 champion or the next highest-ranked team in the league table, should a repeat champion emerge. Currently, Real España appears in pole position with 60 points, making them the most likely candidate unless an outsider wins the Clausura title.

Meanwhile, Marathón's hopes rest solely on winning the Clausura tournament. Failing that, the centennial-year celebration will not include an international appearance, leaving fans watching from afar.