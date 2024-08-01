Morocco vs USA: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
The Moroccan national team will play against the United States in the first play-off match of the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this match.
Morocco vs USA: what you need to know about the match
The Moroccan national team had a good group stage. In the first match, the Moroccans faced Argentina and won a narrow 2-1 victory. However, in the next game, the African team suffered a defeat in the last minutes against Ukraine. In the final game, the Moroccans needed a win and easily defeated Iraq 3-0. As a result, they gained six points and took first place in the standings.
The USA started the Olympics with a crushing defeat against France with a score of 0:3. However, in the very next match, the Stars defeated New Zealand 4-1 and got incredible chances for the playoffs. In the final match, the Americans won another crushing victory. The USA defeated Guinea 3-0 and reached the quarterfinals from second place.
Morocco vs USA: when and where will the match take place
The 2024 Olympic Games quarter-final match between Morocco and the United States will take place on Friday, 1 August, and will start at 15:00 CET. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 06:00
- New York 09:00
- Panama 09:00
- Toronto 09:00
- Port of Spain 09:00
- London 14:00
- Yaoundé 14:00
- Abuja 14:00
- Cape Town 16:00
- New Delhi 18:30
- Sydney 23:00
- Kiribati 01:00
Morocco vs USA: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
- Australia - Stan
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - CBC
- Kenya - SuperSport
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - Eurosport
- United States - Eurosport
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Barbados - SportsMax
- Belize - Claro Sports
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Sky
- Cayman Islands - SportsMax
- Dominica - Sportsmax
- Fiji - Sky
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - ESPN
- Ireland - Eurosport
- Jamaica - Sportsmax
- Japan - JBA
- Kiribati - Sky
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Marshall Islands - Sky
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Nauru - Sky
- Palau - Sky
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Claro Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - ESPN
- Samoa - ESPN
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - meWATCH
- Solomon Islands - Sky
- South Sudan - SuperSport
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Tonga - Sky
- Trinidad and Tobago - SportMax
- Tuvalu - Sky
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport