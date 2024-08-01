Morocco vs USA: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The Moroccan national team will play against the United States in the first play-off match of the 2024 Olympic Games football tournament. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this match.

Morocco vs USA: what you need to know about the match

The Moroccan national team had a good group stage. In the first match, the Moroccans faced Argentina and won a narrow 2-1 victory. However, in the next game, the African team suffered a defeat in the last minutes against Ukraine. In the final game, the Moroccans needed a win and easily defeated Iraq 3-0. As a result, they gained six points and took first place in the standings.

The USA started the Olympics with a crushing defeat against France with a score of 0:3. However, in the very next match, the Stars defeated New Zealand 4-1 and got incredible chances for the playoffs. In the final match, the Americans won another crushing victory. The USA defeated Guinea 3-0 and reached the quarterfinals from second place.

Morocco vs USA: when and where will the match take place

The 2024 Olympic Games quarter-final match between Morocco and the United States will take place on Friday, 1 August, and will start at 15:00 CET. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 06:00

New York 09:00

Panama 09:00

Toronto 09:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 14:00

Abuja 14:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Morocco vs USA: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - CBC

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Eurosport

United States - Eurosport

Other countries: