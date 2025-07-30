Mora and Williams Fire Saprissa Past Cartaginés in Group C Opener

Deportivo Saprissa kicked off their 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over CS Cartaginés at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in San Juan de Tibás. As reported by Concacaf.com, the win places the purple side atop Group C after a confident showing on home soil.

Saprissa struck early, with Joseph Mora scoring in the 3rd minute via a left-footed finish to the far post after a setup from Gerald Taylor. The hosts nearly doubled their lead shortly after, but Cartaginés goalkeeper Kevin Briceño produced a standout double save in the 8th minute.

Mora remained dangerous, testing Briceño again in the 47th with a tight-angled shot. The second goal finally came in the 75th minute when Newton Williams fired home from inside the box, converting a low cross from Kenay Myrie.

Saprissa will travel to Belize to face Verdes FC next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Cartaginés will return to action on August 14, visiting Motagua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

