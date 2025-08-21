Monterrey’s Pursuit of Navarro Stalled as Club Seeks New Options

Rafael Navarro will not be joining Monterrey for the Apertura 2025, according to reports from U.S. outlets. Colorado Rapids have decided against selling their 25-year-old Brazilian striker, despite strong interest from the Mexican side, as the MLS transfer window is closing and the team lacks time to find a replacement for their leading scorer.

The search for a new striker was one of head coach Domènec Torrent’s main requests, with Monterrey looking to fill their last available foreign-player slot. Navarro emerged as a prime target thanks to his performances with Colorado, but reports indicate there have been no formal offers and the Rapids are unwilling to negotiate his departure at this stage.

With that option off the table, Monterrey’s front office is weighing other alternatives. One possibility is Petar Musa, a Croatian forward currently with FC Dallas, though the tight MLS deadline makes that move complicated as well. Another name on their shortlist is Borja Mayoral, the Spanish striker from Getafe, who has previously been monitored by the club and could become a viable candidate to strengthen their attack.

The timeline is also pressing. The Mexican transfer market will remain open until September 12, giving Monterrey 22 days to finalize additions to their squad. The team can target either foreign players or Mexican footballers based abroad, but the priority remains to bring in an experienced striker who can make an immediate impact.

For now, Monterrey’s efforts continue as Torrent’s request for a new attacking presence remains unresolved.