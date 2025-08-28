Monterrey Eyes James Rodríguez as Transfer Deadline Nears

According to El Universal, Monterrey has turned its attention to James Rodríguez in the final stretch of the transfer window. The Colombian midfielder, currently at León and under contract until the end of the year, has emerged as a major target for the club, which seeks to add another international star to its roster.

Although the main priority for Monterrey’s board is to sign a striker, the name of Colombia’s national team captain has gained traction. Reports indicate that the club has already made contact with Rodríguez, who could potentially arrive on a free transfer if he decides not to extend his deal with León. “The option is real and serious, because James will be free and that opens the door for Rayados,” El Universal reported.

The most likely scenario would see the signing completed in 2026, as Rodríguez is eligible to sign a pre-contract as a free agent. His salary demands, estimated at 5 million dollars per year, remain the biggest hurdle. Still, the presence of Sergio Ramos, a former Real Madrid teammate and current Monterrey player, could play a decisive role in convincing him.

The Mexican transfer market closes on September 12. While Monterrey is focused on securing Spanish forward Borja Mayoral, the possibility of landing James Rodríguez remains on the table, a move that could further raise the club’s profile in continental football.