Montecinos Nearing Colo Colo Move as Transfer Deadline Looms

As reported by Al Aire Libre, Colo Colo could pull off a late signing before the transfer window closes. Joaquín Montecinos, a former Chile international currently with O’Higgins, has requested not to be included in matchday squads while considering a move to the Santiago giants.

Montecinos hasn’t featured in any of the three matches played in the second half of the league season, including the recent clash against Colo Colo. His absence has fueled speculation about a potential transfer, and sources indicate the winger is seriously weighing the opportunity.

Blanco y Negro, the club's management group, admitted that Montecinos is a valid candidate and meets the regulatory criteria for registration—he hasn’t logged any official minutes this half of the season. While no deal has been finalized, the club does not rule out his arrival.

With the transfer window set to close this Thursday, time is tight. Any new signing must be registered at least 24 hours before the start of the upcoming league round. If an agreement is reached in time, Montecinos could become Colo Colo’s final reinforcement and a key asset for the remainder of the campaign.