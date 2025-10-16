Mokoena – It’s has been the toughest six months of my career

Bafana midfielder relived the team qualified after three points fiasco

Teboho Mokoena has described the past six months as his toughest in football.

Teboho Mokoena describes the yellow card and three point debacle as one the worst moments of his career.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was in the centre of the Fifa probe into Bafana Bafana which deducted three points from Bafana’s qualifying campaign having taken the field while suspended against Lesotho in March.

“I’m very happy. It was an emotional day, I could feel that we were going to qualify,” Mokoena told artist Arthur Mafokate after the 3-0 over Rwanda on Tuesday night.

Mokoena’s ineligibility and the three point deduction sent Banana’s campaign in huge doubt and the 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe made matters worse.

Going into the match against Rwanda, emotions were running high among every football follower in the country doubting if they can still make it.

But he credits Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, for keeping things at ease during the whole process.

“We must give credit to the coach,” Mokoena continued.

“He’s been so calm the whole week after we drew against Zimbabwe. And honestly, it’s been the toughest six months of my career.”

Bafana qualified for next year’s World Cup on Thursday night after beating Rwanda 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium which saw top Group C with 18 points.