Model couple: Messi and his wife spotted in the stands at Inter Miami vs Pumas

Lionel Messi missed his team's match against Mexico's Pumas in the Leagues Cup due to a muscle injury, but was present in the stands at the home stadium during the game. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, shared photos from their outing to the match, as she attended the stadium together with Leo.

Messi, dressed in a brown shirt with white stripes on the collar and a luxury watch on his wrist, looked incredibly stylish, just like his wife, who opted for a chic look with trousers and a sleeveless vest.

It's worth noting that even without their leader and captain, Inter Miami confidently defeated Pumas. The match ended 3-1, with Rodrigo De Paul scoring one of the goals—his debut goal for Inter.

In the Leagues Cup, after three rounds played, Inter Miami occupies second place. Messi's team, with eight points, is trailing only the Seattle Sounders, who have nine. Thanks to this result, the American side has already secured a spot in the tournament playoffs.