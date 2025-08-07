RU RU ES ES FR FR
De Paul scores his first goal as Inter Miami advances to Leagues Cup playoffs

A convincing win for Miami.
Football news Today, 01:16
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On the night of Thursday, August 7, Inter Miami faced UNAM Pumas in the third round of the Leagues Cup group stage. The match ended with a positive result for the MLS side.

Although the Herons conceded first in the 34th minute, Rodrigo De Paul leveled the score just before halftime, netting his debut goal for Inter Miami off a Suarez assist.

In the second half, Luis Suarez got on the scoresheet himself, calmly converting a penalty in the 59th minute. Ten minutes later, the Uruguayan provided another assist, extending the lead to 3-1.

Inter Miami managed to overcome UNAM Pumas even without Lionel Messi, who missed the match due to injury. What's more, thanks to this victory, the Herons secure a spot in the Leagues Cup playoffs—after three matches, they have eight points and sit second in the group. Mathematically, no one can overtake them now.

