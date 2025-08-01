Moca FC Edge Academy Eagles on Penalties to Reach CFU Club Shield Final

Moca FC secured a dramatic 5-4 win on penalties over Academy Eagles on Thursday night, advancing to the CFU Club Shield final and clinching a spot in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup. According to Momento Deportivo RD, the Dominican side held their nerve at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago, converting all five of their penalty kicks to book a place in the title match on Sunday, August 3.

The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, despite Moca dominating large stretches. Yohan Parra nearly scored early in the second minute, but his shot struck the post. Academy Eagles goalkeeper Sebastián Turbyfield kept his team alive with key saves against Valentin Sabella and Sergio Ventura, and even stopped a late penalty attempt from Richard Dabas in the 84th minute.

In the shootout, Moca was flawless. Eduard Puga, Dabas, Keudy Jiménez, José Francisco, and Ronaldo de Peña all converted, with De Peña’s final strike sealing a milestone victory that guarantees the club’s return to the international stage.

