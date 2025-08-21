MLS Allows Palestinian Flag at Columbus Crew Home Matches, League-Wide Ban Stays

According to The Athletic, MLS has granted Columbus Crew permission to display the Palestinian flag at home games in support of new signing Wessam Abou Ali, while maintaining its overall ban on fans bringing national flags to stadiums. The club itself will provide and install the flags in a designated section, alongside others representing its multinational roster.

Abou Ali, 26, was born in Denmark and played for its youth teams before switching allegiance to Palestine in 2024, where he has scored four goals in ten appearances. His arrival in Columbus was the team’s headline summer signing, and fans quickly sought clarity on whether they could show support with Palestinian flags. Collin Hill, spokesman for the Nordecke supporters’ group, said the request eventually expanded to include flags of all players’ national teams.

The league agreed only to a restricted version: one flag per nationality, supplied by the club rather than fans. That decision highlighted inconsistencies, since in March Crew supporters brought a dozen Ukrainian flags for defender Yevhen Cheberko without facing restrictions. The apparent shift in enforcement led to fresh discussions between the club and MLS headquarters.

League rules prohibit what it considers political displays inside stadiums. After Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, MLS barred national flags that had not been customary at specific venues. Still, there have been exceptions, such as Philadelphia Union fans being allowed to display the Israeli flag in support of forward Tai Baribo. Columbus will now add the Palestinian flag to a lineup that includes Argentina, Nigeria, Uruguay, Canada and others.

“The Columbus Crew embrace soccer’s power to bring together people from all walks of life in our locker rooms, stadium and community,” a team spokesperson said. Abou Ali, who scored 38 goals in 59 appearances for Egypt’s Al Ahly, including a Club World Cup hat trick against Porto, begins his MLS career with a welcome that extends well beyond the field.