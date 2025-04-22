Mexico Reportedly Preparing Strategy to Sway Luka Romero

Luka Romero is once again on the radar of the Mexican Football Federation, which remains intent on convincing the Cruz Azul midfielder to represent El Tri at the international level. According to Marca, a comprehensive plan is being developed to sway the 20-year-old, who has played for Argentina’s youth teams but has yet to appear in a senior official match.

Mexico’s pitch reportedly goes beyond offering a potential World Cup 2026 spot. The strategy includes assigning Romero a central role in Javier Aguirre’s long-term project and creating an environment tailored to his needs, both on and off the field. The goal is to present him as a key figure in Mexico’s future — an opportunity harder to find within Argentina’s stacked talent pool.

In an interview with Récord, Romero confirmed the approach but said he’s in no rush: “They’ve already contacted me, and I told them I want to wait and see. I’m focused on Cruz Azul right now, and we’ll decide later.” He’s currently a vital part of Vicente Sánchez’s squad, and his short-term objective is to help the club succeed in the Clausura 2025 playoffs.

With previous experience at Mallorca, Lazio, and Milan, Romero has impressed in his Liga MX debut season, prompting renewed interest from the FMF. For now, he remains undecided — but Mexico’s pursuit is far from over.