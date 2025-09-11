Memo Ochoa Signs With AEL Limassol to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

According to an official announcement from AEL Limassol, Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has joined the Cypriot club as he continues his bid to reach the 2026 World Cup. The signing was revealed with a social media video highlighting some of his career’s best moments, alongside the message: “Strength. Reflexes. Legacy. Coming soon to Limassol.”

At 40, Ochoa will be playing in his seventh league after previous stints in Mexico, Spain, France, Portugal, Belgium and Italy. His move keeps him in contention for Mexico’s national team call-ups, as he aims to compete in a record sixth World Cup.

AEL Limassol, established 94 years ago and last crowned league champions in 2011-2012, currently sits seventh in the standings with three points from its opening two games. The team is coached by Paolo Tramezzani.

Ochoa follows in the footsteps of Raúl Gudiño, another Mexican goalkeeper who played in Cyprus, featuring in the UEFA Champions League with APOEL in 2017. He is expected to join training in the coming days as he begins a new chapter in the Mediterranean.