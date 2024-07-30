Medvedev did not notice his opponent's resistance in the second round of Olympic tennis tournamement

Russian player Daniil Medvedev, competing under a neutral status, advanced to the third round of the men's singles tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics without any issues.

In the Round of 32, Daniil defeated Austria's Sebastian Ofner in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. The victory took just over an hour on the court.

During the match, Daniil recorded 6 aces, committed 1 double fault, and converted 4 out of 7 break points.

In the next round, Medvedev will face Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada.