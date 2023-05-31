Mbappe, Giroud, and Griezmann are included in the squad of the French national team
The head coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps, has selected 23 players to participate in the June qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2024 against Gibraltar and Greece.
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lance).
Defenders: Axel Disasi (Monaco), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano (both Bayern Munich).
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni (both Real Madrid), Yussuf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo-Muani (Eintracht), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach).
The Gibraltar-France match will take place on June 16. The France-Greece match will take place on June 19.
