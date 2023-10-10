Mbappé better than Haaland. Real Madrid has cited the reasons

Jose Manuel Otero, a member of Real Madrid's board of directors, has elucidated why Mbappé surpasses Haaland.

"Kylian Mbappé is better suited to Real Madrid's style of play than Erling Haaland. Haaland relies on the entire team to play for him to score goals. Real Madrid needs to break through opponent defenses with skillful footballers," Otero was quoted as saying by AS.

As a reminder, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are considered the top forwards in contemporary football. Real Madrid is confident that Mbappé will join the Madrid club in the summer of 2024.