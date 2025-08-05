Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough

Max Arfsten, one of the MLS All-Stars of 2025 and a key figure at Columbus Crew, is attracting strong interest from Middlesbrough FC. The English Championship side has reportedly tabled a $3 million offer for the versatile winger, according to GivemeSport.

While Columbus had previously turned down a bid from French side Toulouse, this proposal might be harder to resist. Arfsten, known for his explosive dribbling and ability to break lines, has emerged as one of the standout players in MLS this season. He played a vital role in Crew’s 2023 Leagues Cup win and recently starred again in their dominant performance against Puebla.

What sets Arfsten apart isn’t just his flair or offensive threat, but his tactical maturity and resilience. He adapts seamlessly as an offensive wing-back and bounces back from mistakes with impact—like his redemption goal against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup.

Should the move happen, it would benefit both parties: Arfsten would gain valuable experience in English football while Columbus would profit financially, especially with recent signing Hugo Picard waiting in the wings.

He would also join compatriots Patrick Agyemang (Derby County) and Damion Downs (Southampton), reinforcing the growing American presence in the Championship—and strengthening the future of the USMNT abroad.