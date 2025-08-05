RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough

Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough

Football news Today, 17:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough

Max Arfsten, one of the MLS All-Stars of 2025 and a key figure at Columbus Crew, is attracting strong interest from Middlesbrough FC. The English Championship side has reportedly tabled a $3 million offer for the versatile winger, according to GivemeSport.

While Columbus had previously turned down a bid from French side Toulouse, this proposal might be harder to resist. Arfsten, known for his explosive dribbling and ability to break lines, has emerged as one of the standout players in MLS this season. He played a vital role in Crew’s 2023 Leagues Cup win and recently starred again in their dominant performance against Puebla.

What sets Arfsten apart isn’t just his flair or offensive threat, but his tactical maturity and resilience. He adapts seamlessly as an offensive wing-back and bounces back from mistakes with impact—like his redemption goal against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup.

Should the move happen, it would benefit both parties: Arfsten would gain valuable experience in English football while Columbus would profit financially, especially with recent signing Hugo Picard waiting in the wings.

He would also join compatriots Patrick Agyemang (Derby County) and Damion Downs (Southampton), reinforcing the growing American presence in the Championship—and strengthening the future of the USMNT abroad.

Related teams and leagues
Columbus Crew Columbus Crew Schedule Columbus Crew News Columbus Crew Transfers
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Schedule Middlesbrough News Middlesbrough Transfers
Popular news
Yamal on vacation in a fashionable outfit Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino Football news Today, 17:35 Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough Football news Today, 17:00 Devecchi Set to Leave San Lorenzo in Sarmiento Return Amid Legal Turmoil Surrounding Lucas Acosta Football news Today, 16:35 Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León Football news Today, 16:25 DR Congo vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 7, 2025 Football news Today, 16:05 Botafogo Demands Massive Refund from Lyon Over “Financial Aid” Transfers Football news Today, 15:20 Mauritania vs Tanzania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 6, 2025 Football news Today, 14:49 Official: Chelsea unveil young Brazilian talent Football news Today, 14:25 Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer Football news Today, 14:04 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football 06 aug 2025 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Football 06 aug 2025 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Football 06 aug 2025 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers Football 06 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 6 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores