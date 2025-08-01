Matt Turner in Talks for New England Revolution Return Amid Playing Time Concerns

U.S. international goalkeeper Matt Turner is closing in on a return to New England Revolution, with the MLS club negotiating a loan deal with Lyon that includes a purchase option, according to The Athletic.

The plan is for Turner to take up a Designated Player slot for the remainder of 2025 before being reclassified as a TAM player in 2026. To meet the budget requirements, the purchase option would need to be well below the €8 million fee Lyon agreed to pay Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

Though Lyon has yet to announce Turner’s transfer, the club’s financial instability has raised questions. The DNCG issued a relegation to Ligue 2 in June, which was later overturned. Still, Lyon remains under close financial scrutiny, and Turner’s path to first-team minutes is unclear, even after Lucas Perri’s recent departure to Leeds.

Turner’s move back to MLS is strategic. After losing his starting spot with the USMNT at this summer’s Gold Cup, he was told by coach Mauricio Pochettino that regular playing time is key to reclaiming his role. Matt Freese of NYCFC started during the tournament, as Turner struggled for minutes at Crystal Palace last season.

If Turner can reestablish himself as a starter in New England, where he previously made a name for himself between 2016 and 2021, he’ll be in strong contention to regain the U.S. No. 1 shirt ahead of crucial international competitions.