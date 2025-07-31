Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente

Independiente is on the verge of securing the signing of Uruguayan forward Matías Abaldo, currently playing for Defensor Sporting. The 21-year-old, who left Gimnasia earlier this year due to personal issues, is in advanced talks with the Argentine club, according to his agent Edgardo Lasalvia.

Speaking to Uruguay’s Carve Deportiva, Lasalvia confirmed: “Matías has a strong chance of joining Independiente. The club wants to give him an opportunity, regardless of what was said in Gimnasia. He’s looking for redemption in a competitive league.”

Abaldo, who stood out for Uruguay in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, is gradually finding stability after a challenging period. “He’s doing better on and off the pitch. His social circle keeps him grounded, and that helped him move past some very personal family struggles,” Lasalvia explained.

Although the transfer window is officially closed, Independiente still has room to add a player after transferring David Martínez to Greek side Volos just after the deadline. This allows the club to make a late signing until the end of August. Coach Julio Vaccari has already brought in Walter Mazzantti, but is looking to add another winger—and Abaldo fits the bill.