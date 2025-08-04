Mascherano Reveals Messi's Injury: “He Felt Discomfort in the Hamstring”

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Lionel Messi had to leave Saturday’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa due to hamstring discomfort. The Argentine star exited the field just 11 minutes into the game, sparking concern among fans and teammates.

“Leo felt some discomfort in the hamstring. We won’t know the extent until tomorrow,” Mascherano told reporters after the match. “It’s likely there’s something there. It may not be serious because he wasn’t in pain, but he definitely felt something.”

Messi went down after an attacking play early in the first half and was substituted by fellow Argentine Federico Redondo. Though he walked off without assistance, his early departure overshadowed Inter Miami’s dramatic 2-2 draw and penalty shootout win, sealed by a last-minute Jordi Alba goal.

Just days earlier, Messi had commented on his physical condition, saying he had felt sluggish after missing the previous MLS game against Cincinnati due to suspension. “It may seem like rest helps, but for me, it’s worse—I need to compete to feel physically right,” he said following the win over Atlas in which he registered two assists.

Inter Miami has faced an unforgiving schedule, playing nine games in just over a month across the MLS and Club World Cup. The physical toll is beginning to show, with Messi’s setback raising questions ahead of the tournament’s next rounds.