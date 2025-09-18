Marco Valencia To Be Appointed as Peru National Team Head Coach

According to Gustavo Peralta on X, the Peruvian Football Federation has decided on Marco Valencia as the new head coach of the senior national team. The former Alianza Lima player and current Melgar coach, still under contract until November, is described as “the chosen one” to lead Peru after its failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The plan is for Valencia to formally take over once his contract with Melgar expires, though there is a chance he could serve as interim manager for the October and November friendlies. “Marco Valencia is very close to being named as Peru’s new coach. The idea was for him to start now, but he has a contract with Melgar until November. They will wait until it ends, but he is the chosen one,” Peralta explained on PBO Campeonísimo.

The appointment comes at a critical moment, with fans demanding deep changes and a fresh project. At 51, Valencia brings a blend of playing and coaching experience. He represented Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Melgar, and Atlético Universidad during his playing career. As a coach, he began in 2006 with Cienciano and has since worked in various roles at Melgar, from academy coordinator to interim manager, taking charge of the first team in multiple seasons, most recently in 2024.

By naming him, the federation signals its intent to rebuild the national team under a coach familiar with Peruvian football and capable of steering the squad into the next World Cup cycle.