Marchesín Hits Back at Migliore and Revives Infamous Fluminense Blunder

Agustín Marchesín didn’t hold back in his response to Pablo Migliore, who had blamed him for Franco Mastantuono’s stunning free-kick goal in River’s 2-1 Superclásico win over Boca. According to Radio Continental, the Boca goalkeeper fired back by referencing a famous mistake from Migliore’s past.

“I don’t agree that I was at fault. Conceding a goal is what Pablo did against Fluminense,” said Marchesín, pointing to Thiago Neves’ 2008 Libertadores semifinal goal where the ball slipped under Migliore. “I’d never speak like that about a fellow keeper. Sure, there are goals where you might do more—but not this one.”

The comment comes amid scrutiny over Marchesín’s substitution before the penalty shootout against Alianza Lima, where Leandro Brey came on and failed to stop any penalties. Marchesín denied refusing to stay on: “Any keeper dreams of taking part in a shootout. It’s the ultimate glory. That was a coaching decision.”

Looking ahead, Marchesín previewed Boca’s upcoming knockout match against Lanús in the Apertura. “We’ve got four finals ahead. We must win. Set pieces are killing us, and we have to fix that fast,” he said.