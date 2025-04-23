Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future

The Swiss coach Marcel Koller has the potential to carry on his incredible adventure with Al Ahly, but one important condition needs to be fulfilled. Since he was hired in 2022, Koller has set records with the team by winning 11 titles.

With a second-place finish in the Egyptian Premier League and a chance to win the CAF Champions League, his team is still playing well this season.

Koller’s Record at Al Ahly

Despite the team's ongoing success under his leadership, doubts about Koller’s future persist. According to Egyptian journalist Karim Ramzy, Al Ahly’s management is waiting for the team’s performance in the upcoming Club World Cup to make a final decision about his future.

A club official reportedly stated:

"If he performs well in the tournament, he will stay"

Contract Details and Extension Clause

There is a one-year extension clause in Koller's current contract that can be invoked by both parties. He has, however, occasionally come under fire for his outstanding accomplishments, and his future with Al Ahly now rests on how well he guides the squad through the Club World Cup.

Historique performance :



Al-Ahly d'Egypte, sous la direction du Suisse "Marcel Koller", a gardé sa cage inviolée lors de 13 des 15 matches à élimination directe de son histoire en Ligue des champions africaine.



Il n'a encaissé que deux buts . #Football pic.twitter.com/3uJiSor34s — Street Foot (@StreetFo0t) April 20, 2025

A Defining Moment for Koller

With such a pivotal tournament ahead, Koller’s performance will determine whether he continues to lead Al Ahly beyond this season, And the club world cup could ultimately decide his future at one of Africa’s most prestigious clubs.