Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries

Liverpool's defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, expressed his perspective on the historical archrivals of the Reds.

"As I was growing up and observing the first team, 'Manchester United' held sway in everything, and naturally, as a Liverpool enthusiast, I harbored an aversion toward them. They triumphed in all, perpetually being the dominant force.

Nevertheless, I was personally acquainted with a considerably larger contingent of 'Everton' supporters; they were in close proximity, and we shared notably intense relations. There was significantly more interaction, as I've mentioned, I attended school with many 'Everton' players, and this rivalry burgeoned on a personal level from an early age.

However, when I observed the first team, led by figures such as Steven Gerrard and others, I consistently yearned for them to vanquish 'United' more so than 'Everton.' That's my perspective," articulated Trent Alexander-Arnold during the broadcast on Liverpool's club channel.