RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries

Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries

Football news Today, 13:34
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool's defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, expressed his perspective on the historical archrivals of the Reds.

"As I was growing up and observing the first team, 'Manchester United' held sway in everything, and naturally, as a Liverpool enthusiast, I harbored an aversion toward them. They triumphed in all, perpetually being the dominant force.

Nevertheless, I was personally acquainted with a considerably larger contingent of 'Everton' supporters; they were in close proximity, and we shared notably intense relations. There was significantly more interaction, as I've mentioned, I attended school with many 'Everton' players, and this rivalry burgeoned on a personal level from an early age.

However, when I observed the first team, led by figures such as Steven Gerrard and others, I consistently yearned for them to vanquish 'United' more so than 'Everton.' That's my perspective," articulated Trent Alexander-Arnold during the broadcast on Liverpool's club channel.

It's worth noting that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a product of Liverpool's youth system. Hence, his enmity toward Everton and Manchester United is not merely a matter of words.

Popular news
Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Football news Today, 14:55 Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:47 Mbappé, the scorer, and Vinícius, the playmaker: how to harmonize these two stars at Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:20 Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham Football news Today, 14:01 Robert Lewandowski hopes to play in El Clásico Football news Today, 13:34 Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries Football news Today, 12:58 Colorado is interested in appointing Wilshere as a coach Football news Today, 12:23 Upamecano will miss several weeks due to an injury Football news Today, 11:50 Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Football news Today, 11:37 A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Football news Today, 11:30 Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England Football news Today, 11:29 Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football
Sport Predictions
Football Today Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023