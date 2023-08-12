RU RU
Manchester United are in no hurry to kick out the scandalous player

Manchester United will not be in a hurry to make an official statement about the future of 21-year-old striker Mason Greenwood.

According to ESPN sources, his future will not be announced at the club until the start of the season.

The decision was postponed to a later date.

The club has conducted a six-month investigation into Greenwood's arrest in January 2022 and has yet to make a final decision, the source said.

Now Manchester United is consulting with various parties.

Manchester United officials plan to discuss the player's future with fans, sponsors and women's team players.

The publication notes that a new deadline for announcing the future of Greenwood has not yet been set.

Recall that the scandalous Englishman was out of football for more than 18 months after his arrest, but the criminal case on domestic violence was closed in February 2023. Now Greenwood trains on an individual program.

