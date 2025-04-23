Man United Eyes Retegui Transfer, Boca Set to Earn Over €1 Million

Mateo Retegui is once again making headlines in Europe, and this time Manchester United has taken serious interest. As reported by Italian journalist Nicoló Schira, the Atalanta striker—currently the top scorer in Serie A with 24 goals in 31 matches—could be transferred for around €45 million. If the deal goes through, several Argentine clubs, especially Boca Juniors, stand to benefit financially.

According to TyC Sports, Boca, which gave Retegui his professional debut in 2018, would receive a solidarity payment of approximately €1.13 million. Although he only played eight minutes in a single match for the club, FIFA’s regulations ensure a percentage for clubs that contributed to a player’s development.

River Plate, where Retegui spent several years in the youth academy before moving to Boca, would also earn around €225,000. Estudiantes, Talleres, and Tigre—teams that hosted Retegui on loan—would each receive about €112,500.

Tigre, in particular, played a pivotal role in his breakout. During the 2022/23 season, Retegui scored 30 goals in 48 appearances, earning a move to Europe. After excelling at Genoa, he joined Atalanta and quickly established himself, earning a spot in Luciano Spalletti’s Italian national team.

Now 25, Retegui is enjoying the peak of his career. A potential move to Manchester United under new manager Rúben Amorim would not only mark a personal milestone, but also deliver an unexpected financial boost to several Argentine clubs that helped shape his career.