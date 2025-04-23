RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Man United Eyes Retegui Transfer, Boca Set to Earn Over €1 Million

Man United Eyes Retegui Transfer, Boca Set to Earn Over €1 Million

Football news Today, 17:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Man United Eyes Retegui Transfer, Boca Set to Earn Over €1 Million Man United Eyes Retegui Transfer, Boca Set to Earn Over €1 Million

Mateo Retegui is once again making headlines in Europe, and this time Manchester United has taken serious interest. As reported by Italian journalist Nicoló Schira, the Atalanta striker—currently the top scorer in Serie A with 24 goals in 31 matches—could be transferred for around €45 million. If the deal goes through, several Argentine clubs, especially Boca Juniors, stand to benefit financially.

According to TyC Sports, Boca, which gave Retegui his professional debut in 2018, would receive a solidarity payment of approximately €1.13 million. Although he only played eight minutes in a single match for the club, FIFA’s regulations ensure a percentage for clubs that contributed to a player’s development.

River Plate, where Retegui spent several years in the youth academy before moving to Boca, would also earn around €225,000. Estudiantes, Talleres, and Tigre—teams that hosted Retegui on loan—would each receive about €112,500.

Tigre, in particular, played a pivotal role in his breakout. During the 2022/23 season, Retegui scored 30 goals in 48 appearances, earning a move to Europe. After excelling at Genoa, he joined Atalanta and quickly established himself, earning a spot in Luciano Spalletti’s Italian national team.

Now 25, Retegui is enjoying the peak of his career. A potential move to Manchester United under new manager Rúben Amorim would not only mark a personal milestone, but also deliver an unexpected financial boost to several Argentine clubs that helped shape his career.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Manchester United Atalanta
Popular news
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle Today, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news Today, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:23 Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son
The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter Lifestyle 18 apr 2025, 07:49 The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's Football news 17 apr 2025, 11:16 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's
QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news 16 apr 2025, 07:40 QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
45’ + 6
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Sport Predictions
Basketball 24 apr 2025 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Football 24 apr 2025 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores