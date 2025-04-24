Mamelodi Sundowns want to defend their star player against huge interest from other clubs!

Mamelodi Sundowns is receiving increasing attention for its stars from Bafana Bafana, and this interest is rising once again as the transfer season approaches.

Sundowns and Bafana Bafana Star Mokoena in Demand in France

The skillful 28-year-old midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, is a key pillar for both his club and the national team. He has played 34 international matches for South Africa, along with 295 Premier League appearances—first with SuperSport United and now with Sundowns.

Keeping "Tebza" for much longer may prove difficult. There is interest in him nearly every week or month, and it has become exhausting for the club. The latest interest comes from France. "I can’t specify the club involved at the moment, but inquiries have come from France," a reliable source told Soccer Laduma.