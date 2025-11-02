Mali Football : Adama Traoré Continues to Shine Despite His Absence from the Malian National Team

Without the pressure of the national team, Adama Traoré is thriving at club level.

The Malian striker Adama Traoré, nicknamed Noss, continues to flourish at club level, despite his absence from the Malian national team.

Indeed, since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the Malian international has not returned to the Eagles' nest. After his missed penalty, which contributed to Mali's elimination, the silence surrounding his potential return has been heavy. Beyond the break and the silence, without the pressure of the Malian national team, Adama Traoré is thriving at club level.

This Sunday, November 2, 2025, his club, Amedspor, secured a resounding 3-0 victory against Manisa FK, climbing to 3rd place in the Turkish second division. For achieving this feat, Adama Traoré was named man of the match : scoring a goal (in the 63rd minute) and providing an assist (in the 89th minute), he confirmed his crucial role in this promotion.

Even though his time with the Eagles is currently on hiatus, Adama Traoré continues to demonstrate his immense talent and invaluable contribution.